Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Primecoin Profile
Primecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
