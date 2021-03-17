Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Primerica worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 636.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,113 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 64.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Primerica stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $156.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.