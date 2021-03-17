Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.78. 847,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 357,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.