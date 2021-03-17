Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet Sells 5,310 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $40,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,896,349 shares in the company, valued at $14,544,996.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $79,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

NASDAQ PRTH traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 1,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,566. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $579.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTH. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

