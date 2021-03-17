Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Trading Up 14.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $13.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Priority Technology traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 106,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 82,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $40,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,896,349 shares in the company, valued at $14,544,996.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,310 shares of company stock valued at $634,928. 88.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Priority Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $573.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Priority Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

