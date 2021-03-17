Project Pai Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 86.4% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $34.43 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,735,919,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,532,828,314 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.