Propy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 91.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Propy has a market capitalization of $70.52 million and $2.50 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 218.7% higher against the dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Propy

PRO is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

