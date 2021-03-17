ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.46

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 8760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBSFY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.