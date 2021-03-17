Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6,589.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.79. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

