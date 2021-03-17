Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 734.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,053 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 777.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $93,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

