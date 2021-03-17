Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 24,181 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3,556.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -584.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.