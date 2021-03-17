Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 299.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.