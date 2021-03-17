Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 12,118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

