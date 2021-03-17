Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.95 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 878.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.