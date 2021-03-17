Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1,560.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,971,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $56.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.