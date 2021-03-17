Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10,028.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average is $171.20. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

