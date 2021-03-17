Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

