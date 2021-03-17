Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 20,614 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15,979.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 469.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.