Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 22,957 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 262.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

