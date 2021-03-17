Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 5,429 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,784,000 after purchasing an additional 366,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,397,000 after acquiring an additional 289,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $364.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $365.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.