Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $1.79 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after buying an additional 674,441 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

