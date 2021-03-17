Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. Research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 357,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.