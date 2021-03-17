Proton (XPR) Trading Up 67.9% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Proton has a market capitalization of $46.71 million and $8.09 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.35 or 0.00646147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034118 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,754,215 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

