Provoco Token (VOCO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $115.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $110,058.41 and $115.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00053081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.73 or 0.00642966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034057 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.