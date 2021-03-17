ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $100,560.37 and approximately $88.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.01 or 0.00408585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005602 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.85 or 0.04960234 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 181,054,279 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

