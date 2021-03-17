Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Psychemedics stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 2.42% of Psychemedics worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PMD opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

