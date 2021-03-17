PTON (PTON) Tops One Day Volume of $194.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, PTON has traded 103.8% higher against the US dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a total market cap of $545,689.06 and approximately $194.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.35 or 0.00640327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00069894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025103 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033777 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.