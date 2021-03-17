Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 193.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.