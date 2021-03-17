Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STLD opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

