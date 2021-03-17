Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,933 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.