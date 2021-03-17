Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

