Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.26 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.73.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

