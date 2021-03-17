Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.28 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $90,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

