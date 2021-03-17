Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $299,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.56. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

