Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 12,138 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $75.61.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.13 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

