Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in LKQ by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth $320,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

