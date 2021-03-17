Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 137,502 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,502 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

VER stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

