Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 480 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,416 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $234.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

