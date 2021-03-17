Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 667 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,624 shares of company stock worth $12,718,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $220.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $223.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

