Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Aramark by 13.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

ARMK stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

