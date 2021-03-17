Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 8,362 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $47,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

