Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,863,000 after acquiring an additional 436,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after acquiring an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

