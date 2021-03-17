Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 17,870 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $35,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,714.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

