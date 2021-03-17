Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 52,046 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $38,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,535. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

