Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $49,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

