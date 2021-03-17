Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $45.09 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $45,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $1,653,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,385,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 217,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 101,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

