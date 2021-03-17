Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 11,376 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $37,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $216.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,113,527. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

