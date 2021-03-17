Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 18,035 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $29,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

