Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 51,612 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $37,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,547,000 after buying an additional 96,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of USB opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

