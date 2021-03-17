Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $28,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,612,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $687,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

